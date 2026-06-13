SpaceX IPO at $135 makes over 4,400 millionaires, tops $2T
SpaceX's recent IPO didn't just make headlines: it changed lives.
Over 4,400 employees became millionaires overnight as the company's stock launched on the Nasdaq at $135 a share and soared past a $2 trillion valuation by day's end.
What's cool is that this wasn't just for top executives; people from engineering, welding, and even the cafeteria staff benefited thanks to SpaceX's broad equity awards across different levels.
SpaceX grants equity to all levels
Unlike many tech companies that rely heavily on high salaries, SpaceX gave stock to employees at every level.
For example, welder Juan Hernandez saw his shares grow to nearly $900,000, while Trevor Hise, who chose SpaceX instead of pursuing a stable career with GE, now holds over $13 million in stock.
This approach could inspire other companies to rethink how they share success with their teams.