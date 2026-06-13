SpaceX IPO at $135 makes over 4,400 millionaires, tops $2T

SpaceX grants equity to all levels

Unlike many tech companies that rely heavily on high salaries, SpaceX gave stock to employees at every level.

For example, welder Juan Hernandez saw his shares grow to nearly $900,000, while Trevor Hise, who chose SpaceX instead of pursuing a stable career with GE, now holds over $13 million in stock.

This approach could inspire other companies to rethink how they share success with their teams.