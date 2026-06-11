SpaceX IPO at $135 making about 4,000 employees millionaires
Business
SpaceX is about to drop one of the biggest IPOs ever, making around 4,000 employees millionaires overnight.
Shares are set at $135 each, aiming to raise $74.4 billion and pushing the company's value close to $1.8 trillion.
Trading kicks off June 12 on Nasdaq as SPCX, definitely a milestone for both SpaceX and its team.
Brownsville home prices expected to rise
The IPO is already shaking things up in Brownsville, Texas, near SpaceX's headquarters.
With more employees suddenly flush with cash, local home prices (currently around $290,000) are expected to jump as demand rises.
This massive valuation is up more than 40% since February, proof of just how fast SpaceX has grown and how its success could boost communities connected to the company.