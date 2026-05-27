SpaceX IPO buzz drives gains across commercial space stocks

Analysts predict growth despite volatility warning

Companies like Rocket Lab, Intuitive Machines, and Satellogic are also catching attention as analysts predict more growth for the entire sector.

Firefly Aerospace climbed 19% after NASA picked its spacecraft for a new moon mission.

With government budgets (like the US Space Force's projected $71 billion by 2027) fueling things further, experts say space investing is hot, but warn it could get bumpy with high prices and market swings.