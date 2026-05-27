SpaceX IPO buzz drives gains across commercial space stocks
Business
Space stocks just had a wild day, all because of buzz that SpaceX might go public.
Investors jumped in, sending Redwire up 26% and AST SpaceMobile up 13%.
The excitement shows that people are betting big on the future of commercial space, and not just on SpaceX.
Analysts predict growth despite volatility warning
Companies like Rocket Lab, Intuitive Machines, and Satellogic are also catching attention as analysts predict more growth for the entire sector.
Firefly Aerospace climbed 19% after NASA picked its spacecraft for a new moon mission.
With government budgets (like the US Space Force's projected $71 billion by 2027) fueling things further, experts say space investing is hot, but warn it could get bumpy with high prices and market swings.