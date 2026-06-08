SpaceX IPO: How Indian investors can participate
What's the story
Elon Musk's space exploration firm, SpaceX, is gearing up for its initial public offering (IPO). The company has begun roadshows and plans to price its shares at $135 each. This will help raise a whopping $75 billion. The final pricing is expected on June 11, with trading debut on NASDAQ likely on June 12. However, investing in the IPO directly from India can be tricky due to US regulations.
Investment options
Buying US stocks through international investing platforms
Though direct investment in SpaceX's IPO from India is difficult, there are still ways for Indian investors to get a piece of the action. Once SpaceX starts trading, shares can be bought through international investing platforms. These platforms enable Indians to invest in US stocks under RBI's Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS). Popular platforms for overseas purchases include INDmoney, Vested Finance, and NSE IX Global Access.
Mutual fund investments
Investing in mutual funds with NASDAQ exposure
Along with buying shares in the secondary market, Indian investors can also look at investing through Indian mutual funds that invest in the NASDAQ index. Some popular funds include Motilal Oswal's NASDAQ 100 Fund of Fund, ICICI Prudential's NASDAQ 100 Index fund, and Invesco India's EQQQ NASDAQ-100 ETF fund of fund. This gives another way for Indians to invest indirectly in SpaceX's upcoming IPO.
Financial outlook
SpaceX's financials and revenue streams
In 2025, SpaceX reported a revenue of $18.67 billion, mainly from Starlink connectivity. It also posted a net loss of some $4.9 billion for the year. This was largely due to massive capital deployment toward AI infrastructure and Starlink constellation expansion. Despite these losses, SpaceX's prospectus expects an aggregate addressable market of $28.5 trillion across its space, AI data center, and connectivity business lines.
Corporate governance
Bitcoin holdings and Musk's voting power
SpaceX has a portfolio of 8,285 Bitcoins worth some $642 million in Coinbase Prime custody. The company's net income figures will face extreme synthetic volatility going forward, with every $10,000 move in Bitcoin's spot price triggering an $83 million swing in reported net quarterly income. Elon Musk controls 85.1% of the combined voting power via his Class B holdings which carry 10 votes per share as opposed to Class A shares that carry just one vote per share.