SpaceX plans to price its shares at $135 each

SpaceX IPO: How Indian investors can participate

By Mudit Dube 10:50 am Jun 08, 202610:50 am

What's the story

Elon Musk's space exploration firm, SpaceX, is gearing up for its initial public offering (IPO). The company has begun roadshows and plans to price its shares at $135 each. This will help raise a whopping $75 billion. The final pricing is expected on June 11, with trading debut on NASDAQ likely on June 12. However, investing in the IPO directly from India can be tricky due to US regulations.