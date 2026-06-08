SpaceX IPO oversubscribed pre-trading, targets $75B raise and $1.8T valuation
Business
SpaceX is about to make stock market history: its IPO is so popular, it's already oversubscribed before trading even begins.
With 555.6 million shares at $135 each, it's aiming for a massive $75 billion raise and a jaw-dropping $1.8 trillion valuation.
Final pricing happens June 11, and you can start trading the next day.
SpaceX retail access up to 30%
Retail investors get access to as much as 30% of the shares and can still place orders after institutional investors are done.
If all goes well, this could beat Saudi Aramco's record from 2019 and become the biggest IPO ever.
Plus, SpaceX has been on a roll (thanks to new deals like a huge cloud partnership with Google) so it's definitely catching everyone's attention on Nasdaq under SPCX.