SpaceX IPO oversubscribed pre-trading, targets $75B raise and $1.8T valuation

SpaceX retail access up to 30%

Retail investors get access to as much as 30% of the shares and can still place orders after institutional investors are done.

If all goes well, this could beat Saudi Aramco's record from 2019 and become the biggest IPO ever.

Plus, SpaceX has been on a roll (thanks to new deals like a huge cloud partnership with Google) so it's definitely catching everyone's attention on Nasdaq under SPCX.