SpaceX IPO priced $135, surges 19% to $2.2 trillion valuation

SpaceX demand topped $350B, retail limited

Investor interest was off the charts: demand hit more than $350 billion, but regular folks only got a small slice of shares compared to big institutions.

Analysts say SpaceX's buzz comes from its focus on AI and space tech, and its strong debut could inspire more tech IPOs soon.

While Elon Musk marked the milestone remotely from Texas, SpaceX launched 29 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral, some experts still have questions about SpaceX's sky-high price tag given recent financial losses.