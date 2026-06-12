SpaceX IPO raises $75B valuing firm $1.76T, options begin Tuesday
Business
SpaceX just made history with its IPO, raising $75 billion and giving the company a massive $1.76 trillion valuation.
Shares were priced at $135 but opened at $150 thanks to huge investor buzz.
Now, starting Tuesday, you'll be able to trade options on SpaceX stock, meaning more ways for people to invest or hedge their bets.
Options listings seen as space milestone
With options trading kicking off on major exchanges like Cboe and Nasdaq (and NYSE joining soon), demand for the derivatives is expected to be high and even more demand for SpaceX shares.
This move is seen as a big milestone for commercial space, and could inspire other private space companies to go public too.
The space sector just got a lot more interesting!