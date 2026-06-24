SpaceX launches $25B bond sale to finance AI, repay loans
Business
SpaceX just launched a huge $25 billion bond sale to supercharge its AI plans and pay off some loans.
The company is pouring money into data centers, hardware, and power upgrades as it gets serious about AI tech.
Investors are all over this: demand hit $85 billion, way above what SpaceX was offering.
SpaceX receives investment grade ratings
This is SpaceX's first investment-grade dollar-bond deal, managed by major banks like Bank of America, Citi, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley.
Credit-rating agencies recently gave SpaceX investment-grade ratings for financial stability.
After a bumpy ride in the stock market since its public debut in June, the company's shares are now bouncing back.