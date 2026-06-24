SpaceX-linked shares rise 1% Tuesday after more than $600B rout
Business
Stocks tied to SpaceX finally turned around on Tuesday, rising 1% to $156.11 after a rough three-day slide that wiped out more than $600 billion in market value, including a massive 16% drop on Monday.
This was the second-biggest single-day loss ever, right behind NVIDIA's record last year.
The dip was part of a wider tech selloff as investors got cautious.
SpaceX raises $25 billion in bonds
Despite the stock drama, SpaceX completed its first US bond sale, raising $25 billion with huge demand from investors.
The company also scored a major AI deal with Reflection AI, expanding its tech footprint.
Analysts are still upbeat: Most see SpaceX bouncing back strong, with an average price target hinting at a possible 45% upside from here.