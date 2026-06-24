SpaceX-linked shares rise 1% Tuesday after more than $600B rout Business Jun 24, 2026

Stocks tied to SpaceX finally turned around on Tuesday, rising 1% to $156.11 after a rough three-day slide that wiped out more than $600 billion in market value, including a massive 16% drop on Monday.

This was the second-biggest single-day loss ever, right behind NVIDIA's record last year.

The dip was part of a wider tech selloff as investors got cautious.