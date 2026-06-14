SpaceX listing pushes Alwaleed bin Talal's net worth over $27B

Kingdom Holding valuation hits $14.9B

Kingdom Holding's stock also climbed 5%, bumping its valuation up to $14.9 billion and pushing Prince Alwaleed's net worth to a 10-year high of $27 billion.

Gulf investors are cashing in too: Saudi Arabia's massive Public Investment Fund holds part of Kingdom Holding, while Abu Dhabi's MGX holds stakes in Anthropic PBC, OpenAI and xAI, while Qatar has invested in Anthropic and xAI, showing how the region is shifting from oil to innovation.