SpaceX loses $600 billion in 3 days after $75B IPO
Business
SpaceX, Elon Musk's space company, just saw its market value drop by $600 billion in three days after a record-setting IPO that raised $75 billion.
Even with the selloff, SpaceX is still worth a massive $2 trillion and holds its spot as one of the world's most valuable companies.
SpaceX investors sell after 23% slide
After the IPO buzz, SpaceX shares slid 23%, with many investors cashing out early profits.
Analysts say worries about high valuation and big spending on AI projects, like a new $20 billion bond and partnership with Reflection AI, have made some investors nervous.
Retail buyers also slowed down after investing heavily at first, raising questions about whether SpaceX can keep up its rapid growth for years to come.