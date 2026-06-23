SpaceX loses $600 billion in 3 days after $75B IPO

SpaceX investors sell after 23% slide

After the IPO buzz, SpaceX shares slid 23%, with many investors cashing out early profits.

Analysts say worries about high valuation and big spending on AI projects, like a new $20 billion bond and partnership with Reflection AI, have made some investors nervous.

Retail buyers also slowed down after investing heavily at first, raising questions about whether SpaceX can keep up its rapid growth for years to come.