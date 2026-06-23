SpaceX market value poised to fall under $2 trillion Business Jun 23, 2026

SpaceX, the rocket company led by Elon Musk, just saw its market value is on track to drop under $2 trillion thanks to a sharp fall in its share price.

Shares slid 5% in premarket trading to $147, lower than their opening price of $150 when trading began.

Over the past three sessions, the company lost more than $600 billion in value, including a massive $400 billion hit on Monday alone.