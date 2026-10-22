SpaceX offers 20% pay boost for Memphis Southaven Colossus staffing

AI is now a huge part of SpaceX's business: it pulled in $7.56 billion last quarter, making up more than half the company's total revenue.

To support this growth, SpaceX is hiring motivated team members (no construction experience needed) for supercomputer projects at the new sites.

The relocation deal also covers travel expenses and logistical arrangements associated with the temporary postings and runs through 31 December 2026, with the initiative could extend.