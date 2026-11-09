SpaceX plans $24 billion Starbase supercompute center and gas plant
Business
SpaceX is planning a massive new supercomputing center and its own natural gas power plant at Starbase, Texas: think 35 turbines and a "super-compute facility."
The whole project is set to cost $24 billion, which is roughly 17 times the value of SpaceX's bitcoin holdings.
SpaceX seeks Starbase property tax break
SpaceX is seeking a property tax break from the City of Starbase, with a public hearing lined up for December 9.
But there could be pushback from Democrat Gina Hinojosa, who's known for questioning energy-hungry data centers.