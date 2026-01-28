SpaceX plans $50B IPO at $1.5T valuation: Report
Business
SpaceX, Elon Musk's rocket company, is eyeing a massive IPO in June 2026 that could raise up to $50 billion and value the company at a staggering $1.5 trillion.
If this goes through, it would be among the largest IPOs on record.
What does SpaceX actually do?
SpaceX launches rockets for NASA, defense, and commercial clients, and its Starlink service beams satellite internet around the world.
The IPO cash will help expand Starship missions, grow Starlink's reach, build orbital data centers, and support AI integration projects.
Other interesting details
Big-name banks like Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are handling the deal.
Fun fact: Musk wants to time the IPO with his birthday (June 28) and even some cool planetary alignments happening that month—because why not?