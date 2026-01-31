SpaceX plans $50B IPO in 2026, Musk's focus shifts
SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is gearing up for a 2026 IPO that could raise more than $50 billion and value the company at a massive $1.5 trillion.
The move follows a strong 2025, with SpaceX pulling in $8 billion in profit on $15-16 billion revenue.
SpaceX's growth and future prospects
SpaceX isn't just about rockets—its Starlink division now has 9 million broadband subscribers.
The company's also launched over 9,500 satellites since 2019 and is in talks with Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI, about a merger ahead of the IPO, and Musk has said he expects to use Starship to eventually launch space-based AI data centers.
Besides internet and launches, government contracts are another big revenue stream.
Investor excitement and potential IPO timeline
Musk seems to be making SpaceX his main public focus, matching Tesla's market cap with this IPO target.
Investors are hyped—recent private share sales valued the company at about $800 billion.
Analysts and reports point to a possible 2026 IPO, showing strong belief in SpaceX's future growth.