SpaceX plans $50B IPO in 2026, Musk's focus shifts

SpaceX's growth and future prospects

SpaceX isn't just about rockets—its Starlink division now has 9 million broadband subscribers.

The company's also launched over 9,500 satellites since 2019 and is in talks with Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI, about a merger ahead of the IPO, and Musk has said he expects to use Starship to eventually launch space-based AI data centers.

Besides internet and launches, government contracts are another big revenue stream.