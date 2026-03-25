SpaceX plans to raise $75B via IPO this June

The upcoming IPO is likely to shatter the record for the largest public offering ever. That title is currently held by Saudi Aramco , which raised $25.6 billion in 2019. Analysts had previously estimated that Musk would aim to raise between $30 billion and $50 billion given the high demand from investors for tech companies.

Business strategy

Going public will require SpaceX to be more transparent

SpaceX dominates the space launch market with its reusable rockets, and is owned by Musk along with several investment funds and tech firms such as Google's parent Alphabet. Analysts have said that going public will require SpaceX and Musk to be more transparent about their revenues. It could also increase the pressure on them to deliver profits.