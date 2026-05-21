SpaceX plans IPO on Nasdaq that could top $2 trillion
SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is gearing up for a record-breaking IPO that could value the company at over $2 trillion, way above any previous public offering.
Even though SpaceX reported a hefty $4.28 billion loss in the first quarter of 2026, it is moving forward with plans to go public and list on Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX.
Musk keeps SpaceX control via voting
Musk will keep control of SpaceX thanks to his majority voting power. The money raised from the IPO will help fund huge projects like Starship rockets and space-based AI data centers.
Meanwhile, its Starlink satellite internet service is booming, with nearly nine million subscribers and over $4 billion in revenue last year, showing there is real demand for what it is building, even as it takes some financial hits elsewhere.