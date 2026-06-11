SpaceX plans June 12 IPO aiming to raise $75B
Business
SpaceX, is gearing up for a massive IPO on June 12. It is selling over 555 million shares at $135 each, aiming to raise $75 billion, potentially making it the biggest IPO ever and beating Saudi Aramco's previous record.
If all goes as planned, SpaceX could become one of the most valuable public companies around.
Musk keeps over 80% voting power
The money raised will fuel projects like AI infrastructure, launch sites, and satellite networks.
Even after going public, Musk will keep over 80% voting power, which has some people worried about how decisions will be made.
Analysts say this IPO could shake up markets by attracting many new investments and possibly making things a bit more unpredictable for everyone watching the stock scene.