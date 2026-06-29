SpaceX plans summer IPO possibly raising $75B at near-$2T valuation
Business
SpaceX, Elon Musk's rocket company, is gearing up for a massive IPO this summer that could raise up to $75 billion at a valuation of nearly $2 trillion.
It's so big that Nasdaq even changed its index inclusion rules to attract Musk to the exchange, showing how much buzz it's generating in the market.
IPO could prompt Tesla SpaceX merger
This IPO isn't just about rockets: it could shake up Musk's whole business empire.
There's talk of merging Tesla and SpaceX into "Musk Inc." but some experts say SpaceX's sky-high valuation might pull investor attention away from Tesla.
Plus, with companies like xAI also in Musk's lineup, this move could give him even more influence across everything from AI and global internet with Starlink.