SpaceX plans summer IPO possibly raising $75B at near-$2T valuation

IPO could prompt Tesla SpaceX merger

This IPO isn't just about rockets: it could shake up Musk's whole business empire.

There's talk of merging Tesla and SpaceX into "Musk Inc." but some experts say SpaceX's sky-high valuation might pull investor attention away from Tesla.

Plus, with companies like xAI also in Musk's lineup, this move could give him even more influence across everything from AI and global internet with Starlink.