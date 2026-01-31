SpaceX's 2025 profit hits $8B, boosting IPO prospects

Elon Musk 's space exploration company, SpaceX , made a whopping $8 billion in profit on revenues of $15-16 billion last year, according to Reuters. This gives us a new perspective on the fiscal health of Musk's venture. The numbers have led some banks to believe that SpaceX could raise over $50 billion at a valuation exceeding $1.5 trillion through its upcoming IPO later this year.

Revenue sources Starlink drives revenue surge The reported profit figure is before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a key indicator of operational performance. The bulk of SpaceX's revenue comes from Musk's satellite-based internet service, Starlink. According to the sources, it accounts for 50% to 80% of the company's total revenue. Since its launch in 2019, Starlink has grown rapidly with over nine million users globally.

Growth strategy Strategic acquisitions bolster growth SpaceX has also made strategic acquisitions to support its growth. Last year, the company bought $19 billion worth of wireless spectrum rights from EchoStar. The acquisition is part of SpaceX's plan to expand Starlink into the direct-to-device market, allowing mobile phones to connect directly with Starlink satellites without a user terminal. This move comes as SpaceX prepares for what could be the world's largest IPO around Musk's 55th birthday on June 28.

Advertisement