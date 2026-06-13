SpaceX pre-IPO buzz draws $100B+ orders, crypto and ETF inflows

SpaceX ETF filings stoke Nasdaq-100 volatility

The excitement has led to more than 20 SpaceX-linked ETF filings popping up, including a leveraged SpaceX-linked ETF that surged more than 80% before being halted amid regulatory concern.

All this action has made markets extra jumpy: the Nasdaq-100 just saw its wildest swings since last year, thanks to a mix of IPO mania, inflation news, and global tensions.

It's a reminder of how much retail investors and new trading tools are shaking things up right now.