SpaceX pre-IPO buzz draws $100B+ orders, crypto and ETF inflows
SpaceX's upcoming stock sale has everyone buzzing: retail investors have already placed more than $100 billion in orders, way more than what's actually available.
The hype isn't just in stocks; it's spilling into cryptocurrency too, with platforms like Hyperliquid trading perpetual futures linked to SpaceX.
Even pre-IPO funds like the Baron First Principles ETF are seeing huge inflows as people try to get in early.
SpaceX ETF filings stoke Nasdaq-100 volatility
The excitement has led to more than 20 SpaceX-linked ETF filings popping up, including a leveraged SpaceX-linked ETF that surged more than 80% before being halted amid regulatory concern.
All this action has made markets extra jumpy: the Nasdaq-100 just saw its wildest swings since last year, thanks to a mix of IPO mania, inflation news, and global tensions.
It's a reminder of how much retail investors and new trading tools are shaking things up right now.