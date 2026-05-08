SpaceX preparing June Nasdaq IPO with possible $2 trillion valuation
SpaceX is gearing up for its massive Nasdaq IPO in June 2026, which could top a $2 trillion valuation and become the biggest public offering ever.
This event might create more new billionaires than any IPO before.
One early investor called the impact "It's completely life changing," expecting her net worth to jump 20-fold, while Justin Fishner-Wolfson from 137 Ventures sees his firm's investment soaring past $10 billion.
SpaceX insiders relocating to low-tax states
With all this wealth on the horizon, SpaceX insiders are already making moves: many are relocating to low-tax states like Florida and setting up family offices to handle their fortunes.
The ripple effects are expected to hit luxury markets hard, from real estate to private jets.
Dan Ives also predict the IPO could spark 10 to 15 new unicorn startups, much like what happened after PayPal's big exit back in the day.