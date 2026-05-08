SpaceX preparing June Nasdaq IPO with possible $2 trillion valuation

SpaceX insiders relocating to low-tax states

With all this wealth on the horizon, SpaceX insiders are already making moves: many are relocating to low-tax states like Florida and setting up family offices to handle their fortunes.

The ripple effects are expected to hit luxury markets hard, from real estate to private jets.

Dan Ives also predict the IPO could spark 10 to 15 new unicorn startups, much like what happened after PayPal's big exit back in the day.