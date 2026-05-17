SpaceX preparing to file S-1 this week for 1st IPO

SpaceX to pick exchange and ticker

Going public isn't simple.

SpaceX will pick a stock exchange (probably the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq), choose a ticker symbol, and then hit the road to pitch its vision to investors.

Pricing shares is tricky; it needs enough buzz without scaring off buyers.

Not every company makes it through the IPO process (just ask Clear Street), but if all goes well, SpaceX could join other big names like OpenAI in changing up the stock market scene.