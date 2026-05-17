SpaceX preparing to file S-1 this week for 1st IPO
Business
SpaceX is about to take a big step: it's prepping for its first-ever IPO.
The company is expected to file its S-1 document with the Securities and Exchange Commission this week, which means we'll finally get a look at how SpaceX runs and what its finances actually look like.
SpaceX to pick exchange and ticker
Going public isn't simple.
SpaceX will pick a stock exchange (probably the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq), choose a ticker symbol, and then hit the road to pitch its vision to investors.
Pricing shares is tricky; it needs enough buzz without scaring off buyers.
Not every company makes it through the IPO process (just ask Clear Street), but if all goes well, SpaceX could join other big names like OpenAI in changing up the stock market scene.