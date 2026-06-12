SpaceX raises $2.2B from Japanese investors in historic IPO
SpaceX just pulled off a historic IPO, raising $2.2 billion from Japanese investors alone, the Japanese tranche was Japan's largest first-time share sale since JX Advanced Metals Corp.'s IPO last year.
That's about 3% of SpaceX's total offering, and it shows how much global excitement there is around Elon Musk's space company.
SpaceX raised $75B at $135
Japan was one of the few places where everyday investors could buy into the IPO, through Mizuho Financial Group's local brokerage and online brokers such as Rakuten Securities and SBI Securities.
Globally, SpaceX raised $75 billion by selling shares at $135 each, and demand was so high that the IPO was oversubscribed more than four times!
This sets a new bar for private space companies and shows just how much faith people have in SpaceX's future.