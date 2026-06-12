SpaceX raises $2.2B from Japanese investors in historic IPO

SpaceX raised $75B at $135

Japan was one of the few places where everyday investors could buy into the IPO, through Mizuho Financial Group's local brokerage and online brokers such as Rakuten Securities and SBI Securities.

Globally, SpaceX raised $75 billion by selling shares at $135 each, and demand was so high that the IPO was oversubscribed more than four times!

This sets a new bar for private space companies and shows just how much faith people have in SpaceX's future.