SpaceX reportedly ties Elon Musk's pay to Mars settlement

Plan locks Musk's job, $75B IPO

Unlike typical CEO contracts that focus on money or stock prices, this one is all about results in space: Musk only gets paid if he helps build a permanent human home on another planet.

The plan also locks in his job security, showing how serious SpaceX is about its long-term mission.

All this comes as SpaceX eyes a massive $75 billion IPO at a valuation of about $1.75 trillion on June 12, signaling they're playing the long game for humanity's future.