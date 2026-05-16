SpaceX reportedly ties Elon Musk's pay to Mars settlement
SpaceX is reportedly creating a wild new pay deal for Elon Musk that would make it nearly impossible to fire him.
Instead of the usual CEO bonuses, Musk's earnings would be tied directly to SpaceX's big dream: getting humans to live on Mars.
When the news broke, Musk chimed in on X, saying he cares more about making life multiplanetary than chasing short-term profits.
Plan locks Musk's job, $75B IPO
Unlike typical CEO contracts that focus on money or stock prices, this one is all about results in space: Musk only gets paid if he helps build a permanent human home on another planet.
The plan also locks in his job security, showing how serious SpaceX is about its long-term mission.
All this comes as SpaceX eyes a massive $75 billion IPO at a valuation of about $1.75 trillion on June 12, signaling they're playing the long game for humanity's future.