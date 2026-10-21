SpaceX reports 161% Q3 revenue boost, $4.4B net income
Business
SpaceX just reported a massive 161% boost in revenue for the third quarter of 2026, reaching $4.4 billion in net income, more than double what experts predicted.
The big drivers? Starlink's satellite internet business and SpaceX's growing focus on artificial intelligence.
Starlink drives growth amid AI costs
Starlink kept launching satellites and rolling out new services, fueling most of the growth, even as SpaceX's AI projects racked up heavy costs.
Interestingly, instead of selling its own AI tools, SpaceX rents out data center space to big developers, setting it apart from the crowd.
The company is also expanding Starlink into new countries with different pricing models, aiming to keep this momentum going strong.