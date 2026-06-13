SpaceX shares jump 19% on debut after record $75B IPO

Future prospects

Musk skeptical about company's success

Musk himself was skeptical about this monumental day for his company. "If people had told me this was going to happen, I was like, man you must be smoking some really good crack, because I think this company is going to fail," he said in a livestream on X (formerly Twitter). SpaceX's acquisition of Musk's xAI in February showed its commitment to artificial intelligence (AI), making the listing a referendum on the current leadership of the market and IPO prospects of competitors Anthropic PBC and OpenAI.