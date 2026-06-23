SpaceX secondary shares fall 13% Monday, erasing over $200B valuation Business Jun 23, 2026

SpaceX shares traded on the secondary market took a big hit on Monday, falling 13% and trading at $158, almost back to $150.

This drop erased more than $200 billion from the company's market value, just days after hitting a high of $225.

The sell-off shows investors are uneasy about SpaceX's future, even with its sky-high valuation.