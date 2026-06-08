SpaceX secures $30B Google AI computing contract from October 2026

SpaceX supplies 110,000 NVIDIA AI chips

Google gets access to 110,000 NVIDIA AI chips from SpaceX, helping meet massive demand for its Gemini Enterprise platform.

This deal builds on their existing partnership (Google already owns a roughly 5% stake in SpaceX) and comes as SpaceX gears up for its IPO, which could value it at more than $1.7 trillion.

Plus, it follows another big AI deal SpaceX made earlier this year with Anthropic, showing it is serious about becoming an AI powerhouse.