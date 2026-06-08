SpaceX secures $30B Google AI computing contract from October 2026
Business
SpaceX just landed a huge $30 billion deal with Google to supply AI computing power through June 2029.
Starting October 2026, SpaceX will provide tech muscle that's expected to bring in nearly $1 billion every month, giving it a major boost in the fast-growing AI market.
SpaceX supplies 110,000 NVIDIA AI chips
Google gets access to 110,000 NVIDIA AI chips from SpaceX, helping meet massive demand for its Gemini Enterprise platform.
This deal builds on their existing partnership (Google already owns a roughly 5% stake in SpaceX) and comes as SpaceX gears up for its IPO, which could value it at more than $1.7 trillion.
Plus, it follows another big AI deal SpaceX made earlier this year with Anthropic, showing it is serious about becoming an AI powerhouse.