Investor demand was so high that the deal got even bigger, with BlackRock, Goldman Sachs Asset Management and accounts advised by KKR.

The new NVIDIA chips, called Vera Rubin, are expected to be delivered in the first half of 2027, giving SpaceX a major boost for its next-generation computing plans.

This follows an earlier $40 billion leasing deal between an affiliate of Apollo Global Management would buy AI chips and server hardware and lease them to SpaceX in a deal with total principal payments of about $40 billion.