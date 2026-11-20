SpaceX secures $44B from Apollo Global Management and Goldman Sachs
SpaceX just landed a huge $44 billion debt deal led by Apollo Global Management and Goldman Sachs: the biggest GPU financing ever.
The money will help SpaceX buy advanced NVIDIA chips to power up its AI and computing projects, showing how much the tech world is betting on AI's future.
SpaceX Vera Rubin chips H1 2027
Investor demand was so high that the deal got even bigger, with BlackRock, Goldman Sachs Asset Management and accounts advised by KKR.
The new NVIDIA chips, called Vera Rubin, are expected to be delivered in the first half of 2027, giving SpaceX a major boost for its next-generation computing plans.
This follows an earlier $40 billion leasing deal between an affiliate of Apollo Global Management would buy AI chips and server hardware and lease them to SpaceX in a deal with total principal payments of about $40 billion.