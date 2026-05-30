SpaceX secures $6.45 billion US Space Force contracts before IPO
Business
SpaceX just scored two huge contracts from the US Space Force, totaling $6.45 billion, right before its big IPO next month.
One deal is for building satellites for the "Golden Dome" missile and air defense system ($4.16 billion), and the other is for a new low Earth orbit communications network ($2.29 billion).
It's a pretty big moment for SpaceX as it gears up to go public.
SpaceX filing shows 20% federal revenue
These wins highlight how SpaceX is leaning more on government funding (about 20% of its revenue in 2025 came from federal sources, according to its IPO filing).
The company cautioned investors about risks if government policies or budgets shift.
All in all, SpaceX is playing a key role in national defense while prepping for its next chapter as a public company.