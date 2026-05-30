SpaceX secures $6.45 billion US Space Force contracts before IPO Business May 30, 2026

SpaceX just scored two huge contracts from the US Space Force, totaling $6.45 billion, right before its big IPO next month.

One deal is for building satellites for the "Golden Dome" missile and air defense system ($4.16 billion), and the other is for a new low Earth orbit communications network ($2.29 billion).

It's a pretty big moment for SpaceX as it gears up to go public.