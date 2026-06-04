SpaceX secures tax incentives for $119B Grimes County chip campus

SpaceX $55B chip plan divides locals

With an initial $55 billion investment from SpaceX and its partner Tesla, SpaceX is moving beyond rockets into chip manufacturing and AI infrastructure as part of Elon Musk's broader tech vision.

But not everyone's excited: more than 100 residents raised concerns about water use, energy demands, environmental impact, and changing the county's rural vibe.

Critics also question giving big incentives to a company eyeing a $1.75 trillion IPO; Musk says it could boost local tax revenue by 25%, while supporters believe it'll create high-value jobs and strengthen US chip production.