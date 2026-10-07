SpaceX seeks $40B financing to buy NVIDIA chips, boost AI

Big finance names like Apollo Global Management and Pacific Investment Management Co. are in early talks to help fund the deal.

This all comes as tech giants everywhere are pouring money into AI hardware, with NVIDIA teaming up with firms like Blackstone and BlackRock as part of a high-profile partnership in August to source $500 billion in financing for AI infrastructure.

For SpaceX, this funding could be a game-changer in staying ahead in the fast-moving world of AI tech.