SpaceX sells bonds to fund AI and space tech projects

Elon Musk retains majority control

By offering bonds instead of more shares, SpaceX avoids diluting ownership, so Elon Musk keeps his majority control.

The money will help pay off loans and support new tech investments.

Even with rising expenses, SpaceX reportedly has more than $100 billion in cash on hand.

Following its June 12 IPO, its market value briefly exceeded Amazon's and Microsoft's but then dropped back by nearly 25%.

Musk's stake means his net worth shot past $1 trillion; pretty wild for one launch!