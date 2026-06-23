SpaceX shares drop 5% premarket to $147 after $400B loss

AI memory chip slowdown hits markets

The SpaceX slide is part of a wider tech selloff: Nasdaq-100 futures fell 2.6%, S&P 500 futures dropped 1.4%, and South Korea's Kospi Index plunged more than 8%.

Big names like SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics took hits after reports about slowing expansion of AI memory chip production.

Even with all this turbulence, SpaceX shares are still about 10% above their IPO price of $135, but ongoing concerns around AI continue to rattle the market.