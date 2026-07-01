SpaceX shares fall below $135 IPO price for 1st time

This drop isn't just about SpaceX: tech stocks overall have been losing steam lately, and even SpaceX's bonds took a hit.

Now, with a big Starship test flight coming up (the first since May's booster failure), investors are watching closely.

SpaceX is sticking to its "fly, fail, fix" approach: both rocket stages will try landing in the Gulf before intentionally blowing up.

How this test goes could seriously shape how people feel about investing in SpaceX, especially with other big tech IPOs like Anthropic and OpenAI on the horizon.