SpaceX shares fall for 3rd straight session

Financial outlook

Investors' contrasting perspectives

Despite a $4.9 billion net loss in 2025 and a $4.28 billion loss in Q1 of this year, bullish investors remain optimistic about CEO Elon Musk's potential to drive long-term returns at SpaceX. However, average investors who bought SpaceX shares in the open market after its debut have seen most of their gains wiped out by the recent pullback. The historic IPO has made Musk the world's first trillionaire, while creating several new billionaires and thousands of new millionaires.