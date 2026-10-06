SpaceX shares jump almost 8% restoring Elon Musk's trillionaire status
Business
SpaceX shares jumped almost 8% on Monday, putting Elon Musk back in the trillionaire club. The boost came after big wins like a successful NASA crewed mission and SpaceX's separate launch of Google AI chips into orbit.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley are pretty optimistic too, setting a $300 target price for SpaceX, about 75% higher than its last close.
SpaceX expands into AI and defense
SpaceX isn't just about rockets: it's growing fast in AI and defense tech.
Through Project Meridian, Musk is deepening ties with the US government, while its AI division, known as SpaceXAI, will be renaming SpaceXSI and bringing in serious revenue by leasing out computing power to companies like Google.
Plus, another Starship test flight is on the horizon, which could push SpaceX even further ahead.