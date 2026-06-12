SpaceX shares launch at $150 peak $164 $1.77tn valuation
SpaceX just made Wall Street history: its shares launched at $150, soaring past the $135 IPO price and peaking at $164.
That puts Elon Musk's company at a massive $1.77 trillion valuation, making it the sixth-largest US company by market cap.
IPO raises $75bn from 556 million shares
The IPO pulled in a huge $75 billion from nearly 556 million shares, drawing tons of interest from both regular folks and big investors.
SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell rang the market opening bell to celebrate, while Musk joined in virtually from Texas.
The stock now trades under the ticker SPCX.
SpaceX expands into AI and chips
Founded in 2002, SpaceX has grown way beyond rockets: it recently bought AI startup xAI and built powerful compute clusters like COLOSSUS.
Up next: Terafab, a chip project with Tesla and Intel that shows SpaceX is all-in on innovation and tech integration.