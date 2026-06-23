SpaceX shares plunge 32% in 3 sessions, wiping out $600B
What's the story
Elon Musk's SpaceX is facing a major setback on the Nasdaq, with its shares plummeting by 16% on Monday. This marks the third consecutive day of decline for the company. The recent selloff has wiped out nearly $600 billion from its market value since it started. In the last three sessions, the stock has lost almost 32%.
Market impact
SpaceX's stock hits post-listing low
The recent decline comes after SpaceX's stellar debut on Wall Street, where it briefly surpassed tech giants Amazon and Microsoft in market capitalization. The company's shares hit a post-listing high of $225 each. However, as of Monday, the stock was trading at $154.6, 15% higher than its IPO price of $135 but nearly 32% lower than its post-listing peak.
Financial strategy
Bond sale and stock decline
SpaceX's first-ever investment-grade bond sale has also contributed to the stock's decline. The company is looking to raise at least $20 billion through this offering, which it plans to use for funding its artificial intelligence projects. Market experts say the sharp correction in the stock price could be due to a change in supply-demand dynamics after initial investors bought into the listing.
Investor behavior
Retail investors remain bullish on SpaceX
Despite the recent slump, retail investors are still keen on buying SpaceX shares. The company's public float is small, with only 4.2% of its outstanding shares available for trading due to lock-up restrictions on existing shareholders. Data from Vanda Research shows individual investors bought a net $405 million worth of SpaceX shares during its first five trading sessions as a listed company.