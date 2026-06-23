The company's shares hit a post-listing high of $225 each

SpaceX shares plunge 32% in 3 sessions, wiping out $600B

By Mudit Dube 02:27 pm Jun 23, 202602:27 pm

What's the story

Elon Musk's SpaceX is facing a major setback on the Nasdaq, with its shares plummeting by 16% on Monday. This marks the third consecutive day of decline for the company. The recent selloff has wiped out nearly $600 billion from its market value since it started. In the last three sessions, the stock has lost almost 32%.