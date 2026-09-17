SpaceX shares rise over 5% ahead of Starship orbital test
Business
SpaceX just gave investors a reason to smile: SpaceX shares rose more than 5% after the company announced the next Starship launch for next Tuesday morning.
If all goes according to plan, this test flight would send Starlink V3 satellites into space and, for the first time, put Starship's upper stage into stable Earth orbit.
The excitement pushed SpaceX shares higher.
Starship powers Starlink and xAI
Starship isn't just about rockets: it's powering SpaceX's massive broadband push with over 12 million Starlink subscribers.
Plus, it's central to SpaceX's big AI plans through xAI, aiming for an orbital network of solar-powered computers to cut costs.
Add in its reusable design and a successful July launch, and it's easy to see why investor confidence is on the rise.