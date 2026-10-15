SpaceX shares slide to $148.72 after Ukraine accuses Starlink restriction
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SpaceX shares slid over 2% to $148.72 after Ukraine accused the company of restricting "military-grade" Starlink access, which reportedly hampering Ukrainian drone strike missions and air defenses.
SpaceX: Starlink for civilian, defensive use
SpaceX responded by explaining that Starlink is limited to civilian or defensive use, not offensive military action. For government needs, it has a separate system called Starshield, which is for US government use.
While Starlink has been crucial for Ukraine's communications during the conflict with Russia (and now boasts about 13 million subscribers), SpaceX is drawing a clear line on how it can be used.