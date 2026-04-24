SpaceX shifts 61% of $20.74B capital spending to Starlink-backed AI
Business
SpaceX is shifting gears and pouring most of its resources into artificial intelligence, accounting for 61% of its $20.74 billion total capital spending in 2025 on AI.
This bold move is possible thanks to Starlink's strong profits, which are now covering losses from the space side of the business.
SpaceX eyes IPO, AI startup options
Unlike tech giants like Google or Microsoft that have cash coming in from all directions, SpaceX is mainly relying on revenue from its existing business to fund its AI push.
The company is also eyeing a major IPO and even considering acquiring or partnering with an AI startup, big decisions as it tries to balance ambitious tech goals with some real financial challenges.