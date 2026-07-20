SpaceX signs $1.25B monthly AI deal, raising xAI competition concerns
SpaceX just signed a massive $1.25 billion-a-month deal with AI company Anthropic, giving it access to 325,000 NVIDIA GPUs at SpaceX's Colossus data centers.
While this partnership could supercharge AI development, some in the tech world are worried it might tilt the playing field in favor of SpaceX's own AI project, xAI.
Engineer warns Grok 4.5, Musk rebuts
An engineer says xAI's Grok 4.5 model could outshine Anthropic's Claude models for everyday tasks, pushing Claude into niche roles and slowing Anthropic's growth.
Elon Musk pushed back on these concerns, sharing his bold outlook: "SpaceX will be worth more than the rest of Earth if we accomplish our goals."
He imagines a future where advanced AI and robotics make everything so efficient that money becomes almost irrelevant, a vision that fits with SpaceX's huge valuation after its June 2026 IPO.