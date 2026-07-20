SpaceX signs $1.25B monthly AI deal, raising xAI competition concerns

An engineer says xAI's Grok 4.5 model could outshine Anthropic's Claude models for everyday tasks, pushing Claude into niche roles and slowing Anthropic's growth.

Elon Musk pushed back on these concerns, sharing his bold outlook: "SpaceX will be worth more than the rest of Earth if we accomplish our goals."

He imagines a future where advanced AI and robotics make everything so efficient that money becomes almost irrelevant, a vision that fits with SpaceX's huge valuation after its June 2026 IPO.