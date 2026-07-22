SpaceX stock ends 7-day slide, adds $48.7B, value now $1.63T

The recent drop in SpaceX's stock was tied to a wider tech sell-off and an aborted launch of its Starship rocket due to an engine issue.

All eyes are now on August 4, when SpaceX will share its first-ever earnings report as a public company, so expect some big moves soon.

Plus, starting August 6, tons of insider shares will hit the market (though Elon Musk can't sell his until mid-2027), which could shake things up even more for investors watching closely.