SpaceX stock ends 7-day slide, adds $48.7B, value now $1.63T
SpaceX shares finally snapped a seven-day losing streak on Tuesday, climbing 3.08% to close at $123.54.
That bump added a massive $48.7 billion to the company's value, now at $1.63 trillion.
Still, the stock hasn't quite recovered. It's trading below its June IPO price of $135, and is way off its peak of $225.64 right after going public.
SpaceX Starship aborted, earnings Aug 4
The recent drop in SpaceX's stock was tied to a wider tech sell-off and an aborted launch of its Starship rocket due to an engine issue.
All eyes are now on August 4, when SpaceX will share its first-ever earnings report as a public company, so expect some big moves soon.
Plus, starting August 6, tons of insider shares will hit the market (though Elon Musk can't sell his until mid-2027), which could shake things up even more for investors watching closely.