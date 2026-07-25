SpaceX stock falls to $110 as early investors reel
Business
SpaceX's first few weeks on the stock market have been rough. After hitting a high of over $225, shares have now dropped to $110, almost 30% down from the opening price.
Early investors are feeling the pain, with stories like one Reddit user losing nearly C$455,000 surfacing online.
SpaceX delayed 13th Starship flight
Things got even shakier when SpaceX delayed its 13th Starship test flight right after markets closed on July 23.
That move didn't go over well: shares dipped more than another 3%, and users on X vented about their losses and called for more stability from the company.
All eyes are now on Friday's rescheduled launch, which could make or break investor confidence going forward.