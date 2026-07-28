SpaceX stock rebounds 3.6% to $117.63 after $1.2 trillion loss

A lot of eyes are on upcoming lock-up expirations: basically, millions more SpaceX shares could hit the market by August 6, making things even more unpredictable.

Short sellers (those betting against the stock) have already scored nearly $8 billion as shares stay 40% below their June peak.

With even more lock-up expirations coming through December, the number of shares available to trade will swell to over five billion, so expect some wild swings ahead for SpaceX's price tag.