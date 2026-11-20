SpaceX subsidiary Cursor considers replacing Chinese AI in Composer 2
Cursor, a SpaceX subsidiary, is thinking about swapping out its Chinese AI tech (like Moonshot AI's Kimi K2.5) because of growing concerns around geopolitical risk and U.S.-China competition.
This matters since Cursor's Composer 2 coding model currently leans on Chinese technology.
Cursor tells lawmakers about Chinese AI
Cursor has already given US lawmakers a heads-up about this possible switch, after Congress raised red flags about American companies using Chinese AI.
Now, there's talk of limiting these foreign models in government systems and kickstarting new policies to boost U.S.-made AI instead.