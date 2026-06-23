SpaceX taps bond market after IPO, Elon Musk keeps control

SpaceX bonds fund operations, repay loans

The cash from these bonds is set for everyday business needs and to pay off loans.

Even with revenue up 33% to $18.67 billion in 2025, SpaceX has been spending heavily on AI and Starship, leading to some losses lately.

Still, credit agencies Moody's and Fitch gave SpaceX solid investment-grade ratings, Baa1 and BBB+, showing trust in its financial strength as it ramps up infrastructure.